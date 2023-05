Ferrero Generates RON1.2B Turnover in Romania in 2022 with 75 Employees

Ferrero Romania, a major player on the local confectionery market, ended 2022 with turnover worth RON1.2 billion (around EUR246 million), up over 15% from 2021, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]