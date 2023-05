Sanconfind Hospital 2022 Turnover Hits RON24M

Sanconfind Hospital 2022 Turnover Hits RON24M. Private hospital Sanconfind of Campina, with a 90-bed capacity, ended 2022 with turnover of RON24 million (around EUR5 million) and posted a 10% increase in the first quarter of this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]