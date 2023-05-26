Cluj-Napoca: Contract signed for the construction of the city’s first subway line

Cluj-Napoca: Contract signed for the construction of the city’s first subway line. The contract for the construction of the first subway line in Cluj-Napoca, in Romania’s Transylvania region, was signed on Thursday, May 25, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced. The turnkey project has a value of over RON 9 billion (some EUR 1.8 billion), without VAT, and is partly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]