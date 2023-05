iHunt 1Q/2023 Profit Plunges 95%

iHunt Technology Import-Export, a supplier and manufacturer of mobile phones and gadgets, reported a net RON52,512 net result for 1Q/2023, 94.6% below the RON968,398 profit of 1Q/2022.