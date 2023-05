Prospectiuni Bucuresti Switches to RON1.3M Profit in 1Q/2023 from RON3.5M Loss in 1Q/2022

Prospectiuni Bucuresti Switches to RON1.3M Profit in 1Q/2023 from RON3.5M Loss in 1Q/2022. Geological prospecting company Prospectiuni Bucuresti, majority owned by businessman Ovidiu Tender, posted RON1.27 million profit in the first three months of 2023, from RON3.46 million losses in the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]