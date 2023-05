Romania is present at Madrid Book Fair 2023

Romania is present at Madrid Book Fair 2023. Romania is present at the Madrid Book Fair with its own stand and a diverse program of events held under the slogan Feria del Libro 2023 este „Creando buena química con las letras rumanas. The fair kicked off on May 26 and awaits visitors until June 11. The protagonists of the scheduled events (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]