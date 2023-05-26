Czech company Pikito enters Romania with a first shared store for e-tailers in Bucharest

Czech company Pikito, which operates a growing network of shared retail stores for e-tailers, entered the Romanian market with a first unit in Bucharest. The store was inaugurated in Lemon Retail Park this week. Pikito says it simplifies the process by which online stores can obtain the