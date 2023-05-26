Bucharest festival with Robbie Williams, Jason Derulo in the lineup rescheduled to August

Bucharest festival with Robbie Williams, Jason Derulo in the lineup rescheduled to August. The Summer in the City music festival in Bucharest, initially scheduled for June 3-4, has been postponed to August 18-19, the organizers announced. Fans can use the tickets and passes purchased so far for the new dates. Robbie Williams, one of the festival’s headliners, has also been joined by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]