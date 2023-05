Auchan Romania-Posta Romana End Their Joint Project One Year Since Its Launch

Auchan Romania-Posta Romana End Their Joint Project One Year Since Its Launch. Retailer Auchan Romania and state-run postal operator Posta Romana have decided to end the partnership they had started in May 2022, which targeted the sale of food and non-food products in post offices across Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]