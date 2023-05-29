Romania's EUR 1.6 bln Development and Investment Bank to be set up in June
The [Investment and] Development Bank of Romania is to be established in June, finance minister Adrian Câciu announced on May 26 at the debate "Financial guarantee solutions - Retrospective and perspective 2023-2024," Economica.net reported. The European Commission approved in January, under EU (...)
