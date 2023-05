BNR board member says talking about interest rate cuts is premature

BNR board member says talking about interest rate cuts is premature. "I cannot say that we have won the whole war against inflation," said Cristian Popa, member of the Board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), speaking at the International Economic Conference of Sibiu. He stressed that talking about interest rate cuts is premature. "It may sound (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]