Pipe Maker Silcotub Zalau Ends 2022 with RON4B Turnover, Up 54% YOY

Pipe Maker Silcotub Zalau Ends 2022 with RON4B Turnover, Up 54% YOY. Industrial pipe manufacturer Silcotub Zalau, part of international group Teranis controlled by Italian family Roca, for 2022 reported turnover worth RON4 billion, from RON2.6 billion (EUR533 million) in the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]