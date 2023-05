Eximtur Hits RON197M Sales Volume in 2022, Expects to Overshoot RON200M Mark in 2023

Eximtur Hits RON197M Sales Volume in 2022, Expects to Overshoot RON200M Mark in 2023. Travel agency Eximtur of Cluj-Napoca, one of the largest locally, controlled by Morariu family, saw its sales volume go up by 33% in 2022 on the year, to RON197 million, with 2023 estimates pointing to a RON215 million sales (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]