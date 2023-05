Coca-Cola HBC Romania Boasts 32% Higher Profit in 2022

Coca-Cola HBC Romania Boasts 32% Higher Profit in 2022. Coca-Cola HBC Romania, leader of the local beverage market, ended 2022 with turnover worth RON3.2 billion (around EUR650 million), up over 15% on the year. Net profit reached RON394 million, 32% higher than in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]