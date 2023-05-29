 
Romaniapress.com

May 29, 2023

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer visits Romania to shoot commercial
May 29, 2023

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer visits Romania to shoot commercial.

Tennis legend Roger Federer made a surprising visit to Romania last week to film a commercial for the German car manufacturer Mercedes Benz. Federer is reportedly expected to receive EUR 25 million for the advertising contract signed with the company over five years. Roger Federer's visit to (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Therme Nord Bucuresti Posts 140% Growth In Revenue To RON175.3M In 2022 Therme Nord Bucuresti, the operator of the relaxation complex Therme on the outskirts of Bucharest, posted RON175.3 million revenue in 2022, an increase of 140% on 2021, Finance Ministry data show.

Retail Pharmacy Chain Catena Ends 2022 With RON6.3B Sales Catena, the largest retail pharmacy chain in Romania, ended 2022 with more than RON6.3 billion sales, an increase of 22% on the RON5.1 billion of 2021.

Norofert's Net Profit Down 12% To RON1.7M, Turnover Down 19% To RON13.1M YoY In Q1/2023 Romanian producer of organic agricultural products, Norofert (NRF.RO) ended the first quarter of 2023 with a net profit of RON1.7 million, down 12.1% on the year, and a turnover of RON13.1 million, down 19.3% on the year, as per data from the company's quarterly financial report published by (...)

Groupe Atlantic Buys Industrial Hall In PWP Bucharest North Park In Prahova County Groupe Atlantic, a French company operating in the sector of HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), has purchased a plot of land and an industrial hall in the PWP BUCHAREST NORTH industrial park in the area of Aricestii Rahtivani (Prahova County), where it will start the (...)

Exonia Eyes October As Timeframe For IPO October could see the start of a new company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, as Exonia Holding, owner of the biodegradable paper packaging maker by the same name is considering a private placement at the beginning of the fall, followed by listing on the local capital market as EXO, says Exonia (...)

George Dobra Reconfirmed As General Manager Of Alro Slatina For Four More Years The Board of Directors of aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR.RO) has decided in its meeting of May 29 to reconfirm Gheorghe Dobra as General Manager of the company for a four-year mandate, as per a stock market report.

Honeywell Extends Lease Contract For Offices In Globalworth's BOC Building In Northern Bucharest Software industrial company Honeywell has extended its lease contract for office spaces in Globalworth’s BOC office building in northern Bucharest and will occupy over 24,000 square meters.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |