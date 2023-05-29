Romanian Senate celebrates Children’s Day with various events, free visits

Romanian Senate celebrates Children’s Day with various events, free visits. The Romanian Senate also marks Children’s Day this year, awaiting the juniors and parents with various events and free visits on June 1. The third edition of the Children’s Senate will be held from 10:00 to 17:00. “Let's spend Children's Day together at the Romanian Senate! We have games, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]