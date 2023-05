Western Romania: EUR 66 mln Burn Center to be built in Timisoara

Western Romania: EUR 66 mln Burn Center to be built in Timisoara. Representatives of the Ministry of Health and the selected builder signed the contract for the construction of a new building within the Pius Branzeu County Emergency Clinical Hospital in Timisoara, western Romania. The new unit, which requires an investment of EUR 66 million, will house an (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]