PwC: Over 70% Of Romanian Companies Started To Implement Cloud Technology

PwC: Over 70% Of Romanian Companies Started To Implement Cloud Technology. Around three-quarters of Romanian companies (71.4%) surveyed have begun implementing the cloud either for several departments or for specific processes, and plan wider adoption over the next two years, as per a local report based on the PwC Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Cloud Business (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]