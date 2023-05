Akcent Development Entices New Tenants Into Eminescu Offices Building

Akcent Development Entices New Tenants Into Eminescu Offices Building. Akcent Development, part of Romanian entrepreneurial group Alfa Group set up by Alin Niculae, over the last months has concluded a series of lease contracts for the office building Eminescu Offices, which reached an occupancy rate of 70%, according to the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]