Romania wins five gold medals, one silver at European Rowing Championship
May 29, 2023
Romania won gold in the women's 8+1 event at the European Rowing Championships in Bled, Slovenia, collecting a total of five gold medals and one silver. Romania's team (Magdalena Rusu, Roxana Anghel, Adriana Adam, Maria Tivodariu, Mădălina Bereş, Amalia Bereş, Ioana Vrînceanu, Simona Radiş, (...)
