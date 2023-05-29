Romania wins five gold medals, one silver at European Rowing Championship

Romania wins five gold medals, one silver at European Rowing Championship. Romania won gold in the women's 8+1 event at the European Rowing Championships in Bled, Slovenia, collecting a total of five gold medals and one silver. Romania's team (Magdalena Rusu, Roxana Anghel, Adriana Adam, Maria Tivodariu, Mădălina Bereş, Amalia Bereş, Ioana Vrînceanu, Simona Radiş, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]