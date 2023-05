Allianz-Tiriac Ends Q1/2023 With RON848M Underwritings, Up 4% YoY

Allianz-Tiriac Ends Q1/2023 With RON848M Underwritings, Up 4% YoY. Insurance company Allianz-Tiriac, part of Germany's Allianz Group, ended the first three months of 2023 with total underwritings of RON848 million, up 4% on the year, with sales growth being generated exclusively by the voluntary insurance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]