Kaufland's 2022 Turnover Up 15% YoY To RON16B, Net Profit Edges Down Almost 1% YoY To RON884M. Germany's Kaufland Group had a turnover of RON16 billion in Romania in 2022, up 15% on the year, and a net profit of RON884 million, down roughly 1% versus 2021, as per data released by the finance ministry. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]