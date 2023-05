Agroland Business System Revenue Up 4% In Q1 To RON70M

Agroland Business System Revenue Up 4% In Q1 To RON70M. Retail, agribusiness and food group Agroland Business System (AG.RO), which owns the largest farm supply store chain in Romania, posted RON69.7 million revenue in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 4% on the year-ago period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]