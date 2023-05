Exonia Eyes October As Timeframe For IPO

Exonia Eyes October As Timeframe For IPO. October could see the start of a new company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, as Exonia Holding, owner of the biodegradable paper packaging maker by the same name is considering a private placement at the beginning of the fall, followed by listing on the local capital market as EXO, says Exonia (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]