George Dobra Reconfirmed As General Manager Of Alro Slatina For Four More Years. The Board of Directors of aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR.RO) has decided in its meeting of May 29 to reconfirm Gheorghe Dobra as General Manager of the company for a four-year mandate, as per a stock market report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]