Honeywell Extends Lease Contract For Offices In Globalworth's BOC Building In Northern Bucharest. Software industrial company Honeywell has extended its lease contract for office spaces in Globalworth’s BOC office building in northern Bucharest and will occupy over 24,000 square meters. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]