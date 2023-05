Therme Nord Bucuresti Posts 140% Growth In Revenue To RON175.3M In 2022

Therme Nord Bucuresti, the operator of the relaxation complex Therme on the outskirts of Bucharest, posted RON175.3 million revenue in 2022, an increase of 140% on 2021, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]