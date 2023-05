Retail Pharmacy Chain Catena Ends 2022 With RON6.3B Sales

Retail Pharmacy Chain Catena Ends 2022 With RON6.3B Sales. Catena, the largest retail pharmacy chain in Romania, ended 2022 with more than RON6.3 billion sales, an increase of 22% on the RON5.1 billion of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]