Norofert's Net Profit Down 12% To RON1.7M, Turnover Down 19% To RON13.1M YoY In Q1/2023

Norofert's Net Profit Down 12% To RON1.7M, Turnover Down 19% To RON13.1M YoY In Q1/2023. Romanian producer of organic agricultural products, Norofert (NRF.RO) ended the first quarter of 2023 with a net profit of RON1.7 million, down 12.1% on the year, and a turnover of RON13.1 million, down 19.3% on the year, as per data from the company's quarterly financial report published by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]