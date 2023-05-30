Romania's public budget gap leaps up 67.5% y/y to 1.7% of GDP in Jan-Apr

Romania's public budget gap leaps up 67.5% y/y to 1.7% of GDP in Jan-Apr. The general government budget in Romania increased by 67.5% y/y to RON 27.4 bln (EUR 5.5 bln) in January-April, the Finance Ministry announced. The revenues increased by 9.7% y/y to RON 158.4 bln, slower than inflation. The profit tax edged up by only 3.1% y/y and the net VAT collection by