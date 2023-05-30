Romania's tax agency chief resigns after announcing disappointing Jan-May revenues

Romania's tax agency chief resigns after announcing disappointing Jan-May revenues. The president of the tax collection agency ANAF, Lucian Heius, admitted that the agency's revenues in the first five months of the year lagged by 6%, or RON 8.9 bln (EUR 1.8 bln, 0.6% of GDP), behind the target of RON 148 bln (EUR 30 bln) and he resigned. The Government is thus forced to (...)