Employers will be bounded to offer more payment transparency to their future and actual workers.

Starting from June 5th, 2023, the European Parliament and the Council's Directive no. 2023/970 will come into effect. This directive aims to enhance the implementation of the principle of equal pay for equal work or work of equal value between men and women. It focuses on introducing pay (...)