Poll shows wide difference between main ruling parties in Romania

Poll shows wide difference between main ruling parties in Romania. The latest poll conducted by CURS in Romania shows that the Social Democrats (PSD) rely on a voting intention of 31%, while the Liberals (PNL) lag behind with 20% of those surveyed. According to the poll, quoted by Adevarul, six parties would have representatives in Parliament. The scores for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]