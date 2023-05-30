PwC: 71% of Romanian companies migrated to the cloud at least for part of processes



Approximately three-quarters of the companies in Romania (71.4%) that participated in a survey conducted by PwC initiated the implementation of the cloud either for several departments or for certain processes and are planning a broader adoption in the next two years. The percentage is similar (...)