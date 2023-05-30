Moldova’s airline HiSky reports rising activity, expects 2 mln passengers by end-2023

Moldovan airline HiSky, active on the Romanian market, said the number of passengers served in January-April surged as it opened 12 new domestic and international routes over the past year. Furthermore, at the beginning of April, two new aircraft, Airbus A321LR, with 201 and 220 seats,