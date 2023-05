Dacia Sandero confirmed as best-sold model in Europe in April

Dacia Sandero confirmed as best-sold model in Europe in April. In April 2023, Dacia Sandero – a model assembled at Renault plants in Morocco but also, in a very small number, at the factory in Mioveni, Romania (only the Stepway variant) – was the best-sold model in Europe with 18,659 units, 44% more compared to the same month last year, according to JATO (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]