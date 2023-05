French Retailer Auchan Leases 2,600-Sqm in U•Center Second Phase

French retailer Auchan has leased 2,600 square meters in the second phase of U•Center project, developed by Forte Partners in Bucharest's Tineretului area, and is set to open a large supermarket. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]