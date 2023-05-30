Romanian students claim gold, silver and bronze at the Asian Physics Olympiad

Romanian students claim gold, silver and bronze at the Asian Physics Olympiad. Romanian students ended the Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO 2023) with exceptional results, winning gold, silver and bronze medals. The competition took place in Mongolia between May 21-28. According to the Ministry of Education, quoted by Agerpres, Alexandru Momoiu and Andrei-Darius Dragomir, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]