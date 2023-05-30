Update: King Charles III’s visit to Romania will be private, British ambassador says

Update: King Charles III’s visit to Romania will be private, British ambassador says. Update: According to the Romanian president's agenda, Klaus Iohannis will welcome King Charles III at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest this Friday, June 2. The two will have face-to-face talks followed by a meeting with state authorities and representatives of the civil society and the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]