BCR Debuts On Bucharest Stock Exchange With First International Issue Of Green Eurobonds By A Romanian Bank

BCR Debuts On Bucharest Stock Exchange With First International Issue Of Green Eurobonds By A Romanian Bank. Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), one of the most important financial groups in Romania, is listing on Tuesday (May 30) the first international issue of green Eurobonds of a Romanian bank, under the stock symbol BCR27E, totaling EUR700 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]