An oak for The Oaks: Rugby fans can help plant trees in Romania



An oak for The Oaks: Rugby fans can help plant trees in Romania.

The Romanian Rugby Federation and the MaiMultVerde Association have teamed up for a new initiative that gives fans the opportunity to plant an oak tree (or more) in the name of the national rugby team - which is nicknamed Stejarii (The Oaks). The Plant an oak for Romania's Oaks (Plantează un (...)