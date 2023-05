BoardingPass: Wizz Air cancels a dozen winter routes from Romania

BoardingPass: Wizz Air cancels a dozen winter routes from Romania. A dozen flights operated by Hungarian carrier Wizz Air from Bucharest to several cities around Europe are being discontinued for the next winter season. According to BoardingPass, the low-cost airline canceled the flights a few days ago. Quoting data from the booking system data, BoardingPass (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]