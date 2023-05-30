Caracal case: Gheorghe Dinca gets final 30-year jail sentence for murder

Caracal case: Gheorghe Dinca gets final 30-year jail sentence for murder. The Craiova Court of Appeal ruled a final prison sentence of 30 years for Gheorghe Dinca in the case targeting the kidnapping, rape and murder of two teenage girls in the town of Caracal, Olt county, Agerpres reported. He stood trial for murder, human trafficking and other crimes. Dinca’s (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]