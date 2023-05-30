Bucharest to relaunch double-decker tourist bus route after three years
May 30, 2023
Bucharest’s public transportation operator STB aims to relaunch the double-decker tourist bus line that will run from Presei Square to Unirii Square, a project that was axed almost three years ago. The capital's tourist line, dubbed the “Bucharest City Tour,” is set to be served by six special (...)
