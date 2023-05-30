Survey: 65% Of Companies In Romania Got Involved In CSR In 2022 As Part Of Their Sustainability Strategy



Survey: 65% Of Companies In Romania Got Involved In CSR In 2022 As Part Of Their Sustainability Strategy.

In 2022, 65% of companies in Romania got involved in CSR (corporate social responsibility) because it was part of their sustainability strategy, and only 35% compared to 55% in 2021, because it was part of their public relations strategy, as per the survey on the “Dynamics and perspective of CSR (...)