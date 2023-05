Lidl Romania's 2022 Net Turnover Up 23% YoY To Over RON18.5B; Net Profit Up 11% YoY To Nearly RON1B



Lidl Romania had a net turnover of over RON18.5 billion in 2022, up 23% on the year, and a net profit of roughly RON1 billion, up 11% versus 2021, but the company said the profitability ratio is dwindling.