Software Developer mindit.io Reports Turnover Of Over EUR13M For 2022, Up 40% YoY. Romanian software developer mindit.io had a consolidated turnover of over EUR13 million in 2022, up 40% on the year, and a net profit of roughly EUR3.16 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]