Orange Romania Reports Higher Net Profit And Turnover, But Lower Staff Numbers For 2022

Orange Romania Reports Higher Net Profit And Turnover, But Lower Staff Numbers For 2022. Orange Romania, leader of the local telecom market and part of French Orange Group, reported a turnover of RON6.057 billion for 2022, higher by 3.6% than in 2021, and a net profit of RON602.3 million, higher by 0.9% on the year, as per data from the company's balance sheet sent to the country's