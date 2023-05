Huawei Revenue Up 31% To RON1.9B In Romania In 2022

Huawei Revenue Up 31% To RON1.9B In Romania In 2022. China’s Huawei saw growth in Romania in 2022 despite the restrictions it is facing on the 5G technology segment and the decline of the smartphone business due to being denied access to hardware and software from US companies, the company’s filing with the Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]