Seedblink Crowd SA Posts RON3.1M Turnover And RON8.2M Net Loss In 2022. Seedblink Crowd SA, the company behind technology startup investment platform SeedBlink, reported a turnover of RON3.125 million for 2022, down 12.7% on the year, as per data from the company's balance sheet submitted to the finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]